Police investigate death threat against acting Hualien County commissioner

By Wang Chin-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hualien County Police Bureau yesterday said that it was investigating a letter sent to Acting Hualien County Commissioner Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲) threatening to kill him if he tried to remove Hualien commissioner-elect Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) from office.

The letter was sent to the commissioner’s office by registered mail for prompt delivery on Saturday, the bureau’s criminal investigation brigade said, adding that the return address on the envelope was false.

In the letter, the sender threatened to murder Tsai if he forced Hsu to step down as commissioner for “whatever reason.”

The sender said that they are not a supporter of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), but an independent voter who finds the Democratic Progressive Party’s “political persecution” of former Hualien county commissioner Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁)— Hsu’s husband — “cruel and vicious.”

The letter said that Tsai had constantly criticized Hsu in the media, investigated the Dongyang Plaza case and looked for reasons to investigate bribery.

The Dongyang Plaza case refers to alleged illegalities in the sale of public land in downtown Hualien during Fu’s administration.

“If you ‘take down’ Hsu, I will show no mercy and kill you inhumanely,” the sender said, adding that they also had information about Tsai’s family, his wife and his children.

The sender called themselves a “ghost figure” and apologized for their “rude words” at the end.

The letter was signed “Tsai Chu-chung (蔡除腫)” while the envelope was signed “Tsai Chu-chung (蔡朱重).”

The police said it had formed a task force to investigate the case and suspects that the letter was sent by a political “fanatic.”

Tsai said he had seen the letter and would leave it to the police to handle the case.

He added that as he is to leave office soon, he would pay attention to his own safety and protect the safety of his family.

As for the letter’s demand that he not investigate Hsu, Tsai said he believed it was an admission of her supporter’s guilt.

Hopefully, people could act more rationally when it comes to politics, instead of showing so much hatred and opposition, he said.

Hsu is to be inaugurated tomorrow.