Taipei metro to operate non-stop over New Year’s

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei MRT is to run continuously for 42 hours from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said.

The MRT is to start operating from 6am on Dec. 31 and end service at midnight on New Year’s Day, with the exception of the Xiaobitan and Xinbeitou stations, it said, advising commuters to avoid the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101 stations, which are expected to see the largest crowds because of festivities in the area.

To accommodate the increased load of passengers on the Blue Line, starting from 6pm on New Year’s Eve, the headway between trains is to be cut to 2 minutes and 32 seconds, the company said.

The headway on the Red Line is to be reduced to 3 minutes, while waiting times on other lines are to be adjusted according to passenger numbers, the company said.

In addition, all trains on the Red Line from Tamsui and Beitou are to terminate at Xiangshan Station, as Xiangshan is a popular spot to view the Taipei 101 fireworks, it said.

Crowd control measures are to be implemented at the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101 stations due to their close proximity to the New Year’s Eve events, it said.

Starting at 9:30pm on Dec. 31, the gates between Exit 2 of the Taipei City Hall Station and Taipei City Hall Bus Station are to be closed, while at 10pm, Exit 3 at the station and Exit 4 at Taipei 101 Station are to be closed, the company said.

Bicycles are prohibited on subway trains during this time, with YouBike bicycle rental suspended around the controlled areas after 3pm on Dec. 31, it said.

Service on the Maokong Gondola is to be extended into the night during the New Year holiday, with the last carriage departing at 2am on New Year’s Day.

Taipei City Hall Bus Station is to close at 7:30pm on New Year’s Eve and reopen at 3am on New Year’s Day, the Taipei Department of Transportation said.