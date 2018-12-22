Government willing to exchange views on justice: Tsai

By Yang Chun-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government is sincere in its aim to implement transitional justice and is setting up communication channels to better solicit different views, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Speaking at the eighth meeting of the Presidential Office’s Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee, Tsai said that her administration has come to realize that there are many different views about transitional justice following debate on the subject.

“Transitional justice cannot be decided by any one person or authority; the general public must agree on the terms and work toward implementation,” Tsai said.

She said her favorite analogy for transitional justice is “it is more difficult to persuade 100 people to take one step in unison than one person to walk 100 steps.”

“We must take that more difficult path when we wish to clarify historical truths, and be sincere in our efforts toward intergenerational and interethnic rapprochement,” Tsai said.

The government is willing to listen to different views from the public, communicate and seek mutual understanding, she said.

The committee held more than 60 talks nationwide over the past year, which is surely commendable, she said.

Its willingness to communicate does not mean that the government is trying to be obsequious, but is a sign of its resolution to truly achieve transitional justice and make Taiwan more liberal, democratic, fair and accommodating, Tsai added.