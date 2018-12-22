Painted shoe sale to help fund cancer center in Taitung

By Wang Hsiu-ting and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Taitung Living Art Center on Wednesday next week is to host a charity sale of 150 canvas shoes hand painted by students, with proceeds going toward construction of a cancer center at Taitung Christian Hospital.

Other items to be sold include 40 canvas bags, 20 Lunar New Year prints, a leather notebook, a leather key chain and a night lamp, event organizers said, adding that each design is one of a kind.

The items were created by more than 120 students from National Taitung Girls’ Senior High School, National Taitung University and National Dong Hwa University in Hualien County, they said.

Several local artists have also donated items to be sold, they said.

Kang Yu-ting (康毓庭), an art teacher at National Taitung Girls’ Senior High School, launched the event in 2016.

Over the past three years, students have raised more than NT$1 million (US$32,468) for the hospital and Mind Farm, a Taitung center that serves people with intellectual disabilities, Kang said on Tuesday.

Next week’s sale, which is to be the fourth and largest organized, begins at 2pm.

The event teaches students that their skills can be used to help others, Kang said.

An anonymous donor has already offered NT$16,000 for the leather notebook, which was still being made, she said.

Construction of the cancer center is expected to be completed next year, with its opening scheduled for 2020 at the earliest, Taitung Christian Hospital said.

The hospital still needs about NT$150 million to purchase equipment for the building, it said.