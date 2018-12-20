Kaohsiung calendar-tote bag to be released today

By Wang Jung-hsiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung City Government today is to release next year’s edition of its annual calendar, which can be folded and sewn into a tote bag.

The polyester fabric calendar features drawings of the Port of Kaohsiung, Shoushan (壽山), 85 Sky Tower, Kaohsiung Main Public Library, Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, the Maritime Cultural and Popular Music Center, the Kaohsiung Lighthouse and the Dragon and Tiger Pagodas.

The Kaohsiung Information Bureau said that it partnered with local design studio Monkey Design to create the calendar.

To form a unique product, the bureau and the company deliberated everything from the material and shape of the bag to its design and production, the bureau said.

Apart from highlighting the city’s beauty, the calendar challenges the traditional concept of a calendar by being more environmentally friendly and convenient, it said.

At the end of next year, people can turn their calendars into tote bags with simple cutting and sewing techniques, it said, adding that a video demonstration has been posted on its official Web site and Facebook.

A link to the video can also be accessed via a QR code at the bottom of the calendar, it added.

The city is to distribute the calendars free of charge from 9am until supplies run out at the Shiwei Administrative Center, Fongshan Administrative Center and 38 district offices, the bureau said.