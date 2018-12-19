NTU students stage protest at Jiang’s campus talk

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Taiwan University (NTU) students staged a protest during former premier Jiang Yi-huah’s (江宜樺) talk on campus last night.

Jiang, formerly a professor of political philosophy at the university, was invited to give a talk by the Department of Political Science.

Halfway through the talk, the projector screen suddenly started showing part of a documentary about the Sunflower student movement, in which the students and supporters were cleared from the Executive Yuan compound on March 23, 2014.

About 100 students then surrounded the place where Jiang was giving the talk, shouting slogans: “Lying politicians, get off the campus” and “The premier gave the orders, and the police are the instruments of violence.”

The students were referring to the order given by Jiang for police to evict students who had occupied the Executive Yuan complex in protest against a proposed cross-strait service trade agreement.

Jiang gave the order after speaking to then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) by telephone.

The police used batons, shields, sticks and two water cannon trucks to forcibly remove all protesters from the complex.

At least 110 people were injured in the crackdown, including 52 police officers, and 61 people were arrested.