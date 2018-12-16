AIT says not likely to move into new compound this year

Staff writer, with CNA

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is unlikely to move to its new compound in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) by the end of this year due to administrative delays, AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said yesterday.

“AIT is eager to move to our new location in Neihu,” she said in a statement, but added that that “due to administrative delays, we will not be able to begin operating [out of the Neihu compound] before the end of the year.”

“Until our move is complete, we will continue operating out of our current location on Xinyi Road,” Mansour added.

The AIT held a dedication ceremony for the new complex in June, when construction was nearly completed.

The ceremony was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce, who said that the 14,934m2, five-story complex is a symbol of the strength of bilateral ties between Taipei and Washington.

In October, AIT Director Brent Christensen said that the institute was still waiting for final certification of the new compound.

“We continue to work with our colleagues in Washington to expedite the final steps of this process,” Mansour said. “We are grateful to the Taiwan authorities for all of their support thus far.”

Once the relocation is completed, the AIT would inform the public through traditional and social media, Mansour said, not giving an exact timeframe for the move.

The institute is a private entity established in 1979 to manage the US’ unofficial relations with Taiwan following the severing of diplomatic ties after Washington established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

To meet growing demand, the AIT in 2004 rented the Neihu site from the Taipei City Government for 99 years.

The new office compound occupies a 6.5 hectare hillside area.

While the AIT handles consular and other affairs at its main compound on Xinyi Road in Daan District (大安), the institute’s agricultural division and the American Cultural Center are housed elsewhere in the city.

All AIT operations are to be brought together at the new compound.