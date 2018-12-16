DPP seeks to control information, KMT says

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Former and incumbent Cabinet officials yesterday traded barbs on seven legal amendments proposed by the Executive Yuan that are aimed at fighting the spread of disinformation.

Former premier Simon Chang (張善政) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Friday said on Facebook that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is attempting to control information that is disadvantageous for the party under the guise of combating “fake news.”

“Attempts to draft legislation to oppose disinformation will only cause the DPP, which has already suffered a landslide loss in the elections, to be even more estranged from the public,” Chang wrote.

It is sad that the ruling party has chosen the traditional and oppressive political mindset over understanding and using technology, and the strategy would only cost the DPP more of its support base, Chang said.

There are many ways in which technology could help deter the spread of disinformation, and drafting legislation is undoubtedly the most stupid approach, Chang said, calling on the DPP to reconsider or risk making Taiwan the laughingstock of the international community.

Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Chang is evidently aware of the significance of the threat, as he in 2015 as vice premier said that “Taiwan will be a target for China to test its cyberattacking abilities.”

The problem not only persists, but has further evolved as technology has advanced, Lo said.

Disinformation is an issue that the government must take seriously to prevent irreparable damage to a society that has embraced democracy and the rule of law, Lo said.

The Cabinet’s proposed amendment address non-partisan issues, such as nuclear safety, food safety and disaster prevention, and should not be the targets of politicized commentary, Lo said.

Lo also called on the public to protect the freedom of speech and refrain from creating, passing on and referring to disinformation.