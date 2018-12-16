Donation raises awareness about blistering condition

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders yesterday thanked the Taipei Tungsheng Rotary Club for raising NT$1.1 million (US$35,637) to help patients with epidermolysis bullosa, a group of disorders characterized by recurrent blistering of the skin and mucous membranes.

The mother of 18-year-old girl “Hsiao Hui” said that her daughter was diagnosed with hereditary epidermolysis bullosa shortly after she was born with serious blisters and no skin on her leg.

Hsiao Hui said it takes about an hour to change her dressings after taking a bath, and sometimes new wounds appear or her existing wounds become worse if she accidentally scratches her skin.

She usually does not wear white clothes to avoid blood stains, Hsiao Hui said, adding that as a child, she learned that she could not run and play with other children, so she took up sedentary activities, such as singing and playing the piano and flute.

Although playing the flute can cause blisters in her mouth, she said she can forget about the pain when concentrating on music.

About 200 to 300 people in Taiwan have the disease, about 50 of whom have a severe condition that needs about four hours per day to dress their wounds, National Cheng Kung University Hospital physician Hsu Chao-kai (許釗凱) said.

Many patients need special dressings that can cost tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars a month, and some patients who have difficulty swallowing because of blisters in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract need liquid meals and additional supplements, which can also be a heavy financial burden, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA