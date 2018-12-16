Flu shots running out: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Influenza vaccines match the viruses that are being detected at the moment, but government-funded vaccines are running low, so people at higher risk are advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

From on Oct. 15 to Wednesday, more than 4.62 million government-funded shots had been administered, the centers said.

As about 700,000 vaccines were returned to their manufacturers after some were found to be discolored or contained suspended particles, the CDC is running low.

About 517,000 government-funded vaccines for adults (0.5ml dosage) remained, with stocks in some areas to be depleted before the end of the month, the centers said, adding that there are still about 101,000 vaccines for children between six months and three years old (0.25ml dosage), which is expected to be sufficient.

People who are at risk and eligible are advised to get a shot as early as possible for better protection, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Those planning to get vaccinated can check the vaccination campaign’s Web site at antiflu.cdc.gov.tw to find healthcare facilities that provide the service, Chuang said, but advised people to call clinics in advance to make sure that there are sufficient vaccines available.

CDC disease monitoring data showed that the main circulating virus over the past four weeks has been influenza A (H3N2), which has caused 59 of the 89 serious flu complications confirmed between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1.

Ten flu-related deaths were confirmed over the same period, five of which were caused by the H3N2 strain, the centers said, adding that five cases involved the influenza A (H1N1) strain.

Temperatures have been changing dramatically, and in addition to getting vaccinated, people should practice proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette, the centers said, urging people to avoid crowded places with poor air circulation to prevent infection.