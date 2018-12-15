Chunghwa Post Co uniforms pose PFC risk: lawmakers

By Huang Hsin-po and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, and staff writer

Chunghwa Post Co workers’ health is at risk because the company is importing uniforms that contain high levels of perfluorinated compounds (PFC), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.

Last year’s edition of the company’s regulations for purchasing workers’ uniforms said that the clothing should have category 4 soil resistance, DPP legislators Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said.

However, to achieve such a classification, the fabric must be treated with PFCs, the lawmakers said, citing chemical companies.

“The companies said that the PFC would evaporate and accumulate in animals and people,” Lin said.

Legislators said tests showed that the uniforms were 92,000 parts per million (ppm) PFC.

The EU has banned clothing items with more than 1ppm PFC, while studies by the US Environmental Protection Agency showed that PFCs are a suspected carcinogen, and could damage the liver, kidneys, endocrine system and reproductive systems if sufficient amount remains in the body for four years, Lin said.

Chunghwa Post has shown a disregard for the health of its employees, Hsiao said.

Furthermore, the company “would consider buying from China” as Taiwanese firms were unable to provide the dyes and fabric it sought, Hsiao said.

Chunghwa Post’s decision to “cleave to the old ways” demonstrates stagnation of its management, Lin said, adding that the Ministry of National Defense, the Coast Guard Administration and the National Police Agency had adopted more modern standards.

Chunghwa Post associate manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said the company cares for its workers, but the issue was a theoretical problem related to the clothing industry.

Kuo called on the Ministry of Health and Welfare to propose legislation to standardize uniform rules among government entities.

Future purchases would be made after consulting experts, he said.