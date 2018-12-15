Higher fines for imports of meat come into effect

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

A maximum fine of NT$1 million (US$32,397) for people caught illegally carrying meat products from areas infected by African swine fever came into effect yesterday, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said, adding that first-time violators would be given lighter fines.

The maximum penalty was increased from NT$15,000 after the legislature on Nov. 30 passed an amendment to Article 45-1 of the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease (動物傳染病防治條例).

People transporting pork products from areas infected by African swine fever, such as China, would be fined NT$50,000 for the first violation, NT$500,000 for the second and NT$1 million from the third onward, the council’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

Those carrying meat products from areas infected with foot-and-mouth disease or highly pathogenic avian influenza would be fined NT$30,000, NT$300,000 and NT$1 million for the first, second and third violations respectively, the bureau said.

People carrying meat products from disease-free areas would still face fines of NT$10,000, NT$100,000 and NT$300,000 for the first, second and third violations, it said.

As of 4pm yesterday, customs officials at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had intercepted eight people — two Chinese, five Taiwanese and one Vietnamese — who were carrying meat products, bureau section chief Peng Ming-hsing (彭明興) said.

Three tourists who carried Chinese sausage products were fined NT$50,000 each, two carrying Vietnamese pork products were fined NT$30,000 each, two carrying Chinese chicken products were fined NT$30,000 each and one carrying Japanese pet food was fined NT$10,000, the bureau said.

The bureau on Wednesday issued an alert about meat imports through an emergency text message system previously used for disaster prevention purposes, sparking a debate on whether the matter merits using the system.

Many people have expressed support for the bureau’s move, but whether it would send an alert again via text message depends on the spread of the disease, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said.