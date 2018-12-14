Google searches focused on soccer, elections: report

Staff writer, with CNA

The Chinese for “Soccer World Cup,” referring to the FIFA World Cup in Moscow this year, was Taiwan’s most-used key word in Google Search this year, the search engine’s annual report on popular searches said.

Soccer World Cup (“世足賽”) topped the list of 10 most-used key words in Google Search in Taiwan from December last year to this month, followed by “Story of Yanxi Palace (延禧攻略),” “earthquake (地震),” “sports lottery (運彩)” and “Central Election Commission (中選會),” Google Taiwan said in this year’s Year in Search report, published on Wednesday.

They were followed by “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace (如懿傳),” “referendums (公投),” “[Kaohsiung mayor-elect] Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜),” “ELTA (愛爾達)” and “vote counting (開票),” the report said.

Story of Yanxi Palace and Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace are Chinese TV drama series.

In contrast to previous years, this year’s top-10 list was dominated by several key-word groups referring to the same topic, Google said, adding that “World Cup,” “sports lottery” and “ELTA” — a TV channel that broadcast the World Cup — were all linked to international sports events.

The report was first published at the end of 2001.