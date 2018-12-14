Interpol president said his ‘hands are tied’: MOFA

Staff writer, with CNA

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) official yesterday gave more details about Taiwan’s bid for participation in Interpol as he thanked 11 diplomatic allies that voiced their support for the nation’s inclusion ahead of the organization’s annual meeting last month.

The allies separately sent letters to Interpol secretary-general Juergen Stock asking the organization to arrange for Taiwan’s participation before Interpol’s General Assembly, which was held from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Department of International Organization official Jeffery Wang (王志發) said at a news conference.

The countries were Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Paraguay, Haiti and the Marshall Islands.

The letters were sent after Criminal Investigation Bureau Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) in September sent a letter to Stock asking that the bureau be allowed to participate as an observer in Dubai, and play a meaningful role in the organization’s activities and operational mechanisms.

After Interpol rejected the request, support for Taiwan’s inclusion continued to emerge, Wang said.

During the assembly, representatives of Honduras, Paraguay, Belize and the Solomon Islands visited Stock to ask the organization to arrange for Taiwan’s participation as soon as possible, Wang said.

According to the representatives, Stock responded by only saying “yes” to the visitors, without further elaboration, Wang said.

Meanwhile, like-minded countries, including the US, the UK and France, have also voiced their support for the nation’s meaningful participation in Interpol, Wang said.

New Interpol president Kim Jong-yang has said that he is willing to offer assistance so that Taiwan’s voice could be heard at Interpol, but added that his hands are tied, as admissions are the responsibility of the general secretariat, Wang said.

Established in 1923, Interpol is the world’s largest international police organization, with 192 member countries. Taiwan was an Interpol member as the Republic of China until 1984, when it was replaced by the People’s Republic of China.

Interpol in October told the Central News Agency that it considers the People’s Republic of China to be the sole Chinese representative to the organization and is not in favor of Taiwan’s efforts to seek participation.