PLA reform threat to Taiwan: report

By Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Reforms seeking to transition the Chinese military into one capable of projecting force could spell danger for Taiwan if successful, as the strategy aims to end a potential resumption of hostilities with Taiwan before the US can intervene, an Institute for National Defense and Security Research report issued yesterday said.

Taiwan should increase defense spending on its strategy of becoming more innovative and waging asymmetric war, the report said.

The nation should prioritize ensuring the integrity of military structures and protection of key facilities, it said.

Taiwan has been afforded some breathing room, as the Chinese reforms would take time to implement and test, and the time should be used not only to come up with new tactics for asymmetric warfare, but also to increase military cooperation with neighboring countries to maintain regional security and stability, it added.

Over the past few years, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has repeatedly dispatched aircraft and warships around Taiwan, the report said.

Excluding Shaanxi Y-8 and Y-9 transports that participated in a long-range exercise in March 2015, the PLA Air Force last year flew sorties near Taiwan’s eastern airspace at least 12 times, including some with the Xian H-6 bomber, which is capable of reaching the US territory of Guam, it said.

The PLA Navy’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was in July observed conducting anti-

submarine, anti-air, naval engagement and surface strike exercises with its escorts, it added.

Ongoing Chinese efforts to extend the range of its cruise and ballistic missiles, and to improve its satellite monitoring and weapon guidance systems, could threaten Taiwan, Japan and US forces stationed in Japan and Guam, the report said.

The presence of DF-21D anti-ship missiles, DF-26C ballistic missiles and CJ-10 cruise missiles in Chinese blue-water naval exercises — as well as H-6 bombers equipped with the YJ-100, a subsonic anti-ship version of the CJ-10 — are all suggestive of the Chinese military’s medium to long-range strike capabilities, it said.

When they enter service, Type 095 nuclear-powered attack submarines, Type 096 ballistic missile submarines, and J-20 and J-31 fighters would contribute to the PLA’s anti-access/area denial strategies, it added.

Ultimately, the Chinese strategy is to create a superior military force, allowing it to move beyond the first island chain to the second island chain and to establish joint combat capabilities, the report said.

China’s ambition to change the “status quo” and become the dominant military power in the Western Pacific is evident, the report added.