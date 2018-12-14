Police report three officers shot in gun-related incidents

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Two police officers received gunshot wounds and authorities were searching for two men and had apprehended a third after shots were fired in two incidents in the past two days, while another suspect was found in possession of firearms and separately an officer was hit by gunfire from police as a suspect fled in a fourth incident.

In Tainan’s Nansi District (楠西) yesterday, a man fired five shots as two police officers approached a car that seemed to have mechanical problems.

The officers, surnamed Wang (王) and Yen (顏), got out of their vehicle and asked a man if he needed help, but the suspect fired a handgun, prompting the officers to run back to their vehicle and depart the scene, Tainan police officials said.

Yen was treated at a hospital after a bullet struck him in the left arm, police officials said.

Wang was struck in the chest and back, they said, adding that the protective vest he was wearing saved his life.

Tainan police released information as they sought assistance from the public help to track down the suspect, describing him as about 40 years old, about 165cm tall, and dressed in gray and white clothing at the time.

In Taichung, police were searching for two masked gunmen after shots were fired at a residence in Beitun District (北屯) yesterday.

A police official said that two residents, men surnamed Liu (劉) and Chiang (姜), were hit, sustaining injuries to limbs.

Taichung police said that they arrested one of the alleged gunmen, a male surnamed Yen (顏), 37, after officers tracked him to an undisclosed location in the south of the city last night.

Investigators said that the violence was due to a dispute over money.

The suspects knew the men they shot were attempting to collect a debt, they said.

In Kaohsiung, police yesterday said they were searching for a suspect surnamed Huang (黃) after he allegedly drove away from officers conducting a roadside alcohol check on Wednesday night.

Hsu Tung-li (許董利), deputy chief at a Kaohsiung police station, said Huang is wanted on attempted murder and narcotics charges, but he reversed away at speed from the checkpoint, prompting officers to fire six shots.

One bullet hit a nearby police officer in the thigh and he was treated for the injury, Hsu said.

In New Taipei City, police arrested a man surnamed Lin (林), 40, after he allegedly hit two officers, causing minor injuries, when he attempted to flee on a motorcycle during a roadside alcohol check on Wednesday night.

After subduing Lin, a check of his motorcycle found two handguns and several bullets, police said.

Lin would be charged with breaches of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) and obstructing an officer discharging their duty, police said.