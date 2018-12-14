IPostboxes open in MRT stations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People can use Chunghwa Post iPostbox terminals at 10 MRT stations in Taipei, as well as on Antai St in Neihu District (內湖) and the Taipei Tennis Center, the postal company said yesterday.

The terminals have been installed at the MRT’s Minquang W Road, Beimen, Ximen, Zhongshan Elementary School, Taipei City Hall, Nangang, Zhonghxiao Xinsheng, Gongguan, Songjiang Nanjiang and Nanjing Fuxing stations, Chunghwa Post said.

An inauguration ceremony was attended by Chunghwa Post President Chen Shian-juh (陳憲著) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The company launched its iPostbox service in July 2016 to meet demand for e-commerce and logistics services, it said.

The service gives people shopping online the option to select an iPostbox for delivery, the company said.

They can pick up their items at the iPostbox, it said, adding that the terminals are open all day, every day.

People can use the terminals to send mail or packages, and pay postage with EasyCards or other electronic cards, it said.

Chunghwa Post has opened an instant iPostbox customer service platform using the Line messaging app so people can quickly find the iPostbox nearest to them, or learn how to send or receive packages using the terminals.

In addition to EasyCards and other electronic cards, the company is also trying to upgrade the system so payments for postage can be made at iPostboxes with debit cards issued by the company or Taiwan Pay, a mobile payment application, it said.

With the number of iPostboxes nationwide to expand to 2,000 by the end of next year, Chunghwa Post said that it is in talks with with PChome, Yahoo Shopping, MoMo Mall and Shopee Taiwan about the possibility of allowing people to pick up items bought on those online shopping platforms at the terminals.