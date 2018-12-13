New job ad rule useless: legislator

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

A loophole in the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) allows employers to avoid revealing the salary of lower-paying jobs in advertisements, rendering an amendment that took effect last month useless, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) said yesterday.

To avoid specifying the salary or salary range of a position, companies can offer an unrealistically wide range, Wang told a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee in Taipei.

For example, one job posting describes the salary range as between the minimum monthly wage of NT$22,000 and NT$150,000, she said.

“Such a range is too wide and inappropriate,” Wang said. “Giving such a wide salary range is the same as not giving any information. The role could be an assistant or a high-level researcher. It appears that employers do not even know what kind of people they are looking for.”

Article 5 of the act stipulates that employers must reveal the salary or salary range of positions that pay less than NT$40,000 per month when recruiting, or risk a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000.

The requiremen aims to make the jobseeking process more efficient.

“Cases like this indicate a loophole. Apparently, the amendment did not make any differentiation,” Wang said.

Deputy Minister of Labor Shih Keh-her (施克和) said that advertising extremely wide salary ranges is not illegal, as the law does not set any limit on the range.

Employers can reveal salaries by providing the exact number, the lowest possible number or a range, he said.

The Ministry of Labor has provided examples of appropriate salary ranges to employers and promoted them through public and private agencies, he added.

“Certain employers do provide salary ranges that are too wide. The ministry has already noticed the problem and will study ways to fix it, either by issuing regulations or administrative instructions,” Shih said, promising to have a solution ready in a month.