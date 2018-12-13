Prosecutors question Sun An-tso upon his arrival

Staff writer, with CNA

Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who was deported from the US after being convicted of charges linked to a threat to shoot up his Pennsylvania high school, landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday night and was directly taken to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning.

Prosecutors had previously said they wanted to question him over possible contraventions of Taiwanese laws.

He was taken to the office in the Shilin District Court, where he was questioned for nearly two hours before being released without bail at 11:25pm.

However, prosecutors placed travel restrictions on him, barring him from leaving the nation.

Sun was able to return to his family home in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) in the early hours of yesterday.

The son of actors Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), Sun An-tso was arrested on March 26 and charged with making terror threats after he threatened to carry out a mass shooting on May 1 at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

US authorities found ammunition and various types of firearms in his bedroom, including a 9mm handgun made with parts that he bought online.

On June 4, Sun pleaded guilty to the state charges against him and was sentenced to four to 23 months in prison, with immediate parole and credit for time served.

He was released into US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on June 5 and charged federally with being a foreign resident in possession of ammunition.

On Aug. 28, Sun entered a guilty plea to the federal charge.

At a sentencing hearing at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Nov. 19, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of being a foreign resident in possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to about five-and-a-half months in prison, about the amount of time he had already served.

The judge ordered that Sun be removed from the US and permanently barred from entering the country.