Indonesian NGO receives the TFD democracy prize

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presented this year’s Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award to Gusdurian Network Indonesia (GNI), a non-governmental organization that promotes pluralism and works to protect minority rights against religious and racial intolerance.

In her speech, Tsai praised GNI for its efforts to engage different social groups in dialogue to deepen democracy.

At a time when extremism poses a challenge to many democracies by exacerbating divisions across society, the values that GNI embraces — moderation, tolerance for differences, and interreligious and interethnic dialogue — are commendable, Tsai said.

“To receive this award is our second-greatest honor. Not because the award is less important, but because we believe our greatest honor is serving the people, fighting injustices,” GNI national coordinator Alissa Wahid said at the ceremony.

“The award is a recognition of our work, but also serves as a reminder of our commitment to work harder. It will be the bar we set for ourselves,” said Wahid, the daughter of late Indonesian president Abdurrahman Wahid, popularly known as Gus Dur.

Gus Dur served as the nation’s first freely elected president from 1999 to 2001.

Established in 2010, GNI was named after Gus Dur to “encourage interaction and consolidation” among those who share his beliefs and vision, said the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), which founded the award.

The Jakarta-based group engages thousands of people across Indonesia — from Muslim clerics, leaders of other religions, activists and professionals to students — by hosting thousands of grassroots activities focusing on promoting tolerance, multiculturalism, the spread of peaceful Islam and substantive democracy in more than 100 cities, the foundation said.

Some of its endeavors include calling for a judicial review of laws that discriminate against people who practice a religion other than the six officially recognized faiths in Indonesia, and protecting the rights of minority Muslim groups, such as Shiite Ahmadi Muslims, it said.

GNI’s intervention after church attacks in Aceh last year brought about a peace declaration from the parties in the conflict, while the dialogue it promoted among Christians, Muslims and Buddhists after church bombings in Surabaya, East Java, in May helped restore trust and reduce potential conflict, the foundation said.

In her acceptance speech, Wahid said that GNI is guided by nine principles, based on the core values pursued by Gus Dur throughout his life, “most importantly humanity and justice.”

“Gus Dur had a very famous slogan: ‘Humanity is more important than politics,’” Wahid said.

Discussing challenges, Wahid said that religious populism, “hate spin” and extremism have become prevalent in Indonesia, as in other countries.

“Gus Dur used to say: ‘God needs no defense,’ but now we see how God and religion are used as tools to gain political power, to discriminate against others and to do injustice,” Wahid said. “And when done in the name of god, how powerful. This is where we currently focus our work.”

Despite these challenges, GNI activists would never be beaten down, she said.

“Some people in the past paid the price for what we have today and never enjoyed the fruits of their struggle, which we enjoy today; so we owe it to future generations. We have to fight for them, at least to hand them the torch of the struggle, a light, for them,” she said.