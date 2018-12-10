Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Chiang Pin-kung in hospital

Former Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) chairman Chiang Pin-kung (江丙坤) was hospitalized on Saturday evening at Mackay Memorial Hospital after collapsing at dinner at a Regent Taipei restaurant. The Chinese-language Apple Daily said Chang was rushed to the hospital, which is just up the street from the hotel, at about 8:30pm. Chiang regained consciousness after being taken to the hospital, but remains in intensive care. As of press time last night, Mackay refused to provide any information on Chang, citing patient’s privacy. Chiang, 85, a former minister of economic affairs and deputy legislative speaker, became head of the Straits Economic & Cultural Interchange Association after leaving the SEF.

WATER

Supply cuts for Kaohsiung

Supplies to some areas of Kaohsiung will be suspended for 46 hours starting at 2am on Wednesday to allow for maintenance of pipelines and water treatment plants, Taiwan Water Corp said on Saturday. The areas include Zuoying (左營), Ciaotou (橋頭), Zihguan (梓官), Mituo (彌陀), Dashe (大社), Nanzih (楠梓) and Renwu (仁武) districts, as well as part of Gushan (鼓山) and Niaosong (鳥松) districts, the state-owned utility said. About 98,770 households in those areas will be affected, it said, urging residents store water ahead of the cutoffs.

SOCIETY

Indonesian migrant honored

Minister of the Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) yesterday honored Indonesian Muksin, a migrant fisher whose fundraising helped establish An-Nur Tongkang Mosque (東港清真寺) this year, the first mosque in Pingtung County. At celebrations in Taichung to mark International Migrants Day, Hsu paid tribute to Muksin, who has been employed on Donggang Township (東港)-based boats since 1999. Muksin wanted to establish a mosque in Donggang for his compatriots who are based there, Hsu said. The number of foreign spouses nationwide has surpassed 540,000, with Chinese accounting for about 66 percent, while those from Southeast Asian nations total more than 150,000, he said. “We are extremely thankful for these new immigrants who have joined us to become Taiwanese,” Hsu said. “They are bringing new energy and rejuvenating the country.”

EARTHQUAKE

South rocked by temblor

A magnitude 4.1 quake jolted Yunlin County at 0:07am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. The quake was centered 21.2km east-southeast of Gukeng Township (古坑) and hit at a depth of 14.6km, it said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Gukeng, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier scale. An intensity of 3 was recorded in several central and southern areas, including Sinyi (信義) and Mingjian (名間) townships in Nantou County, Yulin’s Douliou Township (斗六), Chiayi County’s Fanlu Township (番路), Chiayi City and Changhua.

WEATHER

Cold weather on the way

A strong wave of cold air from the north is forecast to arrive tomorrow night, sending the mercury in northern Taiwan down to 15°C on Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The cold air mass is likely to blanket the northern part of Taiwan until Saturday, forecaster Hsu Chung-yi (徐仲毅) said. The weather should start to warm up on Friday, before another cold front arrives on Sunday, he said.