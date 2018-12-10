Proposed special deduction extras draw mixed response

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Amendments to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) approved by the Executive Yuan on Thursday have drawn mixed reactions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators.

The draft amendments, which address Articles 14 and 126 of the act, would offer a maximum deduction of 3 percent each on purchases or expenses for three categories — clothing, vocation-related tools, and on-the-job training — on top of the current maximum special deductible amount of NT$200,000 (US$6,485).

The amendments were drafted in response to Council of Grand Justices Interpretation No. 745, issued in February last year, that found the two articles of the Income Tax Act contravened Article 7 of the Constitution.

KMT caucus secretary-general William Tseng (曾銘宗) on Saturday told the Central News Agency that the proposed amendments do not go far enough, especially when compared with the large-scale deductions for stock dividends that were passed last year.

They should include a deduction for transportation fees and the percentage of the tax reductions should be increased, he said.

Tseng said he would propose changes to the amendments during the legislative review process.

It would be unlikely for an expanded version to have an adverse effect if passed, he said.

If passed, the amendments would take effect on Jan. 1, but would not be applicable to tax returns until 2020, the Ministry of Finance said.

However, DPP legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡), a member of the legislature’s Finance Committee, yesterday said that while he personally thought the deduction percentage was reasonable, they might appear like another tax cut aimed at the wealthy.

Not many people would be eligible for the proposed tax deductions, since most of those who are looking at more than the maximum special deductible income amount were likely to already be in a high-income bracket, Wu said.

“Any greater reduction would be like cutting taxes for the rich, which is exactly the opposite of the public opinion at this time,” Wu said, adding that the government should seek to cut taxes for low-income earners.

Based on tax revenue data from 2016, the Ministry of Finance estimated that 70,000 people would benefit from the proposed amendments, with an estimated loss to tax revenue of NT$4 billion.