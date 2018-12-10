Shanghai group arrives for Taipei talks

By staff writer, with CNA

Seven Shanghai city officials arrived yesterday for a three-day visit to discuss the agenda of the annual Taipei-Shanghai forum to be held later in the month.

Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office Director Li Wenhui (李文輝), his deputy, Li Xiaodong (李驍東), and the others were greeted at Taipei International Airport (Songshan) by Yao Ching-yu (饒慶鈺), head of the Taipei City Government’s China Affairs Committee.

Li Wenhui, who is scheduled to meet today with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), told reporters that their discussions would cover “anything” related to the forum.

However, he declined to say whether he planned to meet with Kaohsiung mayor-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), whom Ko had said earlier in the day would be invited to attend the forum.

The Shanghai officials are also scheduled to get a firsthand look at the Taipei City Government’s efforts in the field of the circular economy, visiting projects related to public housing, environmental protection and market renovation, Yao said.

The two cities have taken turns hosting the forum since the first one was held in 2010.

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) on Nov. 27 said that the forum would be held according to Ko’s “five mutual principles”: mutual recognition, mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual cooperation and mutual consideration of each other’s interests.

There had been speculations that this year’s summit was delayed as Beijing wanted to wait until after the Nov. 24 elections, while some local media reports have said it was Taipei that pushed the date back.

A former member of the city committee on Saturday said on condition of anonymity that Beijing would likely increase pressure on Ko, who has not specifically referred to the so-called “1992 consensus” — that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of “one China” — which has long been a Beijing prerequisite for Taiwanese politicians who want to discuss cross-strait ties.

Ko has said repeatedly said that both sides of the Strait are “one family.”