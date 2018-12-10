Ko doubles down on plebiscite critiques

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday doubled down on his criticism of the ban on the import of food and agricultural products from five Japanese prefectures.

Maintaining the ban on food and agricultural products from the five prefectures is “totally unreasonable” and the public should consider the fine distinction between populism and democracy, Ko said in a speech on Saturday.

Asked to elaborate yesterday, Ko said that in school, when your answer is different from almost everyone else’s in your class, the chances that you are right are very slim, so if only one or two nations in the world enforce a certain policy, there is likely something wrong with that policy.

On Saturday, the mayor told a business-related book club meeting in Taipei that Taiwanese should learn to live in harmony, respect professionals and engage in rational discussion, rather than express emotions through policy decisions, such as holding referendums on Japanese imports and same-sex marriage, referring to the 10 referendums held on Nov. 24 alongside the nine-in-one elections.

It is “totally unreasonable” for the government to maintain the ban on products from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Chiba prefectures instituted after the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster, because following the same logic, it should also ban Taiwanese from visiting those areas since the food they might eat there could be contaminated with radioactive materials too, he told the club.

One of the Nov. 24 referendums was one initiated by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) that asked if the government should continue to enforce the import ban.

The referendum passed with 78 percent of ballots cast in favor of maintaining the ban and 22 percent against.

Expanding on previous remarks that Taipei is a proud city with the progressive values of democracy, freedom, diversity and openness, Ko said in his speech that tolerance is the foundation of freedom, and if people could learn to tolerate others who are different and not infringe on their freedom, the debate about same-sex marriage would not be an issue.

In a speech to Shih Hsin University students on Friday, Ko said the referendums showed that Taiwan is an immature democracy.

“If 51 percent vote in favor of a referendum and 49 percent vote against, does that mean the majority can force the minority to obey and conform to their preferences?” he said.

Forcing everyone to conform to majority views would be very difficult, so the nation should strive for diversity and openness, allowing people with different views to live together in harmony, Ko said.

Additional reporting by CNA