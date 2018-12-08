Director accused of sexual assault

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese film director Doze Niu (鈕承澤) was yesterday morning questioned at a police station in Taipei after a female colleague on the set of a film he is shooting accused him of sexual assault.

Surrounded by reporters after giving his side of the story to police officers at Daan Precinct, Niu said he would cooperate and hoped that he would be judged fairly.

However, he said he had already been tried in the court of public opinion.

“I’ve been sentenced to the death penalty. Doze Niu is already dead,” he said.

He bowed to gathered reporters and left without answering any further questions.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office subpoenaed Niu for questioning at 4pm, police said.

The Chinese-language United Daily News on Wednesday reported that the 52-year-old director, actor, TV show host, screenwriter and producer, who gained fame with his 2010 Taiwanese gangster film Monga (艋舺), sexually assaulted a female colleague.

The woman went to a hospital right after the incident to establish proof of the assault and the hospital confirmed her injuries, it said.

The woman on Thursday reported the case to the Taipei City Police Department’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Division.

Media reported that during 150 minutes of questioning, Niu told the police that the woman was his girlfriend, a claim that the woman denied, showing online records of her interactions with Niu via the Line messaging app.

The woman said she and Niu had exchanged nothing but simple greetings before the assault and that she had turned down his invitation for drinks.