Carrefour launches promotion zones for cage-free eggs

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Carrefour Taiwan stores have set up promotion zones for cage-free eggs supplied by domestic farmers, the hypermarket chain said yesterday, adding that it would also encourage affiliated restaurants to use such eggs.

In cooperation with the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST), the company on May 15 said it aimed to set up promotion zones for cage-free eggs at all of its stores by the end of this year.

It was the first market chain in the nation to make such an announcement.

Carrefour Taiwan plans to sell only cage-free eggs by 2025.

The company has fulfilled its first promise by setting up zones at its 126 stores across the nation, including its online stores, company general manager Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) told a news conference at its Dazhi (大直) branch in Taipei yesterday.

The company also launched cage-free tea eggs, Wang said, adding that Carrefour Taiwan would increase its use of such eggs and encourage restaurants inside its stores to follow suit.

Since it started promoting animal-friendly egg production more than a decade ago, EAST has contacted many hypermarket chains, but only Carrefour Taiwan and RT-Mart have agreed to promote cage-free eggs, EAST chief executive Shih Wu-hung (釋悟泓) said.

Carrefour Taiwan Foundation chief executive Marilyn Su (蘇小真) said that she was shocked when visiting farms with battery cages to see that some henhouses are extremely dirty and smelly.

The experience led her to rethink what type of eggs the firm wants to sell to consumers, she said.

Six egg suppliers have signed contracts with the chain, with the prices of their eggs ranging from NT$12.9 to NT$30 each. Ordinary eggs are each sold at NT$5 or more at the store.

Many people are willing to purchase cage-free eggs after learning why they are different, Su said.

Taiwanese consume nearly 7.3 billion eggs per year and deserve to have eggs laid by healthier hens raised in better environments, Su added.