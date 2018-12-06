Ko approached by ‘DPP friends’ about by-election

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members have spoken to him about nominating a candidate for next month’s legislative by-elections, but only because he has many friends in the party.

By-elections to fill legislative seats vacated by former DPP legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智), who on Nov. 18 resigned to run for Taipei mayor, and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taichung mayor-elect Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) must be held within three months, as stipulated by the Civil Servants Election And Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).

The by-elections would be held on Jan. 27 and candidate applications would be accepted from Monday to Friday next week, the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Speculation has circulated that the DPP would use the nomination to extend an olive branch to Ko after the party did not support him in his bid for re-election.

Asked whether he would support Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Chen Su-yu’s (陳思宇) candidacy, Ko said that people who want to run should first announce their intention before any discussions could take place.

Asked whether Taipei Department of Civil Affairs Commissioner Lan Shih-tsung (藍世聰), a DPP member, would be a suitable candidate, Ko said it depends on Lan’s interest.

Lan yesterday said he had no intention to run and that he is not the most suitable candidate for cooperation between the DPP and Ko, because he does not want to see party members with different views on Ko continue to fight.

The rift between the party and Ko might not be mended so easily, Lan added.

Responding to reports that DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) called on him to discuss cooperation, Ko denied having received such a call, adding that if he wanted to talk to Ker, he would go to his office at the Legislative Yuan.

Ker said he called Ko after the election to “say hello,” but Ko did not pick up or call back, and they both forgot about it.

It was only a gesture of concern for his old friend, he added.

Asked if other DPP members had approached him, Ko said: “Yes, because I have many friends in the DPP.”