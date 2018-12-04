Ex-fire chief’s matchbox collection in Keelung showcases art and ubiquity

By Lin Hsin-han / Staff reporter

An exhibition of matchboxes has opened in Keelung, showcasing thousands of matchboxes collected by former Keelung Fire Department director Tang Chen-yu (唐鎮宇).

“Just like vinyl records, matchboxes also showcase an era,” the Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau said on Saturday.

The exhibition sheds light on a period when matches were a necessity of life, it said.

Many businesses, such as movie houses, hotels, barber shops, banks and beverage vendors, used to post advertisements on matchboxes, reflecting the changing aesthetics and handiwork of past eras, the bureau added.

Tang said that while he was tasked with putting out fire, his father, Tang Kun (唐坤), was a “fire maker,” having worked for more than 20 years as a director at Taiwan Match Co’s Taichung and Hsinchu plants, and later as its general manager.

Tang Chen-yu said he gained most of his knowledge about matches from his father and witnessed the rise and fall of the match industry.

As matches were gradually replaced by lighters, regulations governing the establishment of match factories were abolished in 1998, making it impossible to produce matchboxes again, he said.

With Keelung-based artist Wang Yu-sung (王毓淞) helping curate the show, the exhibition presents matchboxes produced in different eras, Tang Kun’s manuscripts about his research on matches and old photographs that tell stories of a family deeply related to fire, the bureau said.

The exhibition at the Keelung Cultural Center runs until Dec. 15.