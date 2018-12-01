Delta Electronics Foundation to join COP24 in Poland

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Delta Electronics Foundation yesterday announced its plan to join the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24), saying that it would highlight the importance of promoting distributed power grids and “green” architecture at its exhibition booth and other events.

The convention is to take place in Katowice, Poland, from Monday to Dec. 14.

This year’s conference is significant, because the parties are expected to finalize rules to guide the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, foundation executive director Guo Shan-shan (郭珊珊) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

The foundation, which is affiliated with Delta Electronics Inc, has since 2007 sent representatives to the global event to collect information about climate change for Taiwanese, the company’s Web site says.

From Monday to Friday at its exhibition booth (No. 144), the company is to showcase its distributed energy resources, electric vehicles, residential solar and power storage technologies, Guo said.

It is also to host an official side event titled “Decarbonizing cities and communities through distributed energy resources and transition” on Wednesday with Japan’s Renewable Energy Institute, she said.

Guo said that at the event, she is to share how the company is transitioning from a centralized to a distributed power management system in the face of challenges posed by climate change.

Delta Electronics senior vice president Victor Cheng (鄭安) is to attend the Sustainable Innovation Forum on Sunday next week to speak about “sustainability mobility” alongside other heavyweight speakers, including World Bank economic adviser of the transport global practice Nancy Vandycke and Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership managing director Andy Eastlake, Guo said.

Cheng is to talk about how electric vehicles might become energy storage units and transmit stored power to power grids, Guo added.

Despite the company’s efforts to develop smart transportation and energy storage systems, Taiwan’s policymaking in the area is relatively slow when compared with China or other nations, company spokesperson Jesse Chou (周志宏) said.

The government’s plan announced on Thursday to cut feed-in tariffs for offshore wind energy and solar power developers does not bode well for renewable power development, he said when asked to comment on the issue.

The nation’s electricity prices are cheaper than most other countries, but the government should let power prices reflect their true costs and stop subsidizing suppliers of fossil-fuel energy, Chou added.