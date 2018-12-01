Lee Teng-hui diagnosed with brain bleed after fall

Staff writer, with CNA

An examination found that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had a minor brain bleed following a fall at his home on Thursday, an attending physician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital said yesterday.

Lee was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit and a minor bleed was found during a series of examinations, said Chan Wan-leong (陳雲亮), a physician in the cardiology department.

Lee has long taken anticoagulant drugs for cardiovascular disease and has multiple coronary intravascular stents, Chan said, adding that these could conflict with treatment for the brain bleed.

Medical treatment would be adjusted appropriately, Chan added.

Lee’s condition was reasonably stable, but it was hard to say when he might be discharged from hospital, due to his age and the possibility of unexpected developments, Chan said.

Lee was rushed to hospital after falling at home and hitting his head on the floor at about noon, injuring his right eye and incurring a nose bleed in the process.

Lee was last year admitted after a bout of flu, but fully recovered and made a four-day visit to Japan in June, the hospital said.