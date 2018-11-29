Family of trainee officer to donate his organs

Staff writer, with CNA

The family of a trainee police officer killed in the line of duty have decided to donate his organs and said they hope that action would be taken to ensure the safety of law enforcement officers.

The parents of National Highway Police Bureau trainee officer Wang Huang Kuan-chun (王黃冠鈞) will donate their son’s heart, liver, kidneys, corneas and blood vessels, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital deputy superintendent Huang Jing-long (黃璟隆) said.

Their decision would benefit six families, he added.

Wang Huang’s mother said her son followed in the footsteps of his father when he decided to join the police force, but was killed in his first month as a trainee, adding that the government should take action to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.

Wang Huang’s father, a squad leader at the Fifth Special Police Corps, said that although he was never worried by the danger associated with being a police officer, he was afraid of losing his child.

The organ donations are a way to ensure that his son’s life continues to have meaning and benefits others, he added.

Liao Chih-wei (廖志偉), deputy commander of the National Highway Police Office’s Second Police Brigade, said that the death compensation for Wang Huang would be the same as that for an officer killed in the line of duty.

Wang Huang sustained fatal injuries when his car was rear-ended on Friday last week, the bureau said.