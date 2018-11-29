Hospital launches smart care trial program

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei City Hospital yesterday launched a smart medical field experiment trial project to promote collaborations with smart and high-tech companies to provide patients with more humanistic care services.

The project is aimed at assisting smart medical companies in introducing new technology in hospitals to provide more efficient and better-quality healthcare services, as well as enhance patient-centered care, and extend them into homes and communities.

As an example, the city government said that many people do not know how to take care of family members with dementia at home.

Smart medical firms can help by establishing smart wards simulating home environments in hospitals, allowing family members to practice taking care of the patient in the ward, assisted by healthcare practitioners, before returning home, the city government said.

Speaking at the launch, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Taiwan is one of the world’s leading designers and producers of information and communication technology (ICT) products and the city government has adopted two approaches for ICT development.

One is the “top-down” approach, with the city government taking the initiative, while the other one is the “bottom-up approach,” in which the city provides experimental fields for private sectors to propose collaborative projects to work with the government, he said.

The city government especially encourages experiments in the fields of education, transportation, healthcare, architecture and the EasyCard electronic pass system, Ko said.

The hospital has several branches, a total of about 3,500 hospital beds, and is the largest medical system in Taipei, he said.

It has cooperated with the Industrial Technology Research Institute and Lienchiang County Hospital in developing an artificial intelligence system for diagnosing diabetic retinopathy from fundus images to implement telemedicine on the outlying island of Matsu, he said.

Providing better humanistic care has always been a goal of the hospital, Taipei City Hospital superintendent Huang Sheng-jean (黃勝堅) said, adding that he hopes the cooperation with ICT companies in smart medical projects can provide even more heartwarming and attentive care to patients and their families.