Upcoming movie to feature abundance of Tainan hot spots

By Liu Wan-chun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Audiences will be able to see the beauty of Tainan on the silver screen when director Hsu Ching-chu’s (徐慶珠) latest film, When Green Turns to Gold (最是橙黃橘綠時), hits theaters on Jan. 11.

The inspiration behind the film and its title came from a poem by Song Dynasty poet-statesman Su Dongpo (蘇東坡), Hsu said.

The film tells the story of two 25-year-old friends with different personalities who leave their homes to study and work in a foreign place, she said.

Set in the 1990s, the film was shot in a variety of locations, including Tainan, Taitung County and Kagoshima, Japan.

On Monday, Hsu and one of the film’s lead actresses, Lee Yi-chieh (李亦捷), returned to Tainan to talk about their experiences filming in the city.

They held a news conference at the Tainan Cultural and Creative Park (台南文化創意產業園區), a Japanese colonial-era government building that has been designated a monument by the city.

Nearly half of the scenes in When Green Turns to Gold were shot in Tainan, said the Audiovisual Support Center of the Tainan City Government’s Cultural Affairs Bureau, which subsidized the film.

The center said filming took place at locations including Anping Fort (安平古堡); the Eternal Golden Castle (億載金城); the Confucius Temple (孔廟); a former village for police officers and their dependents; National Cheng Kung University; Hutoupi Scenic Area (虎頭埤風景區); Ciaotou Beach Park (橋頭海灘公園); and Blue Dragon Art Company (蔚龍藝術).

In the film, Lee plays a character who works at National Cheng Kung University’s Foreign Language Center, it added.