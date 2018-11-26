US’ Mike Pompeo praises ‘example for Indo-Pacific’

Staff writer, with CNA

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday praised Taiwan over the nine-in-one elections, calling them an example of democracy in action for the Indo-Pacific region.

“The United States congratulates #Taiwan on another successful round of free and fair elections. Your hard-earned constitutional democracy is an example for the entire Indo-Pacific,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs retweeted Pompeo’s post, expressing its gratitude for the US’ praise.

“We thank @SecPompeo for the praise & recognition. As a beacon of freedom & democracy, #Taiwan is willing & able to share its experiences & work with like-minded countries such as the #US in advancing peace, stability & prosperity in the #IndoPacific,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Department of State also praised the nation for the smooth completion of the local elections.

“The United States congratulates the people on Taiwan for once again demonstrating the strength of their vibrant democratic system through a successful round of elections,” a State Department spokesperson said in an e-mailed response to the Central News Agency.

“We look forward to working with our counterparts — new and old — to continue our fruitful cooperation on a wide range of issues of mutual concern,” the spokesperson said.