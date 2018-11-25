Flags, parade to mark store’s birthday

By Liu Wan-chun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Posters, flags and pastries heralding the Grand Modern Tainan Parade hosted by Hayashi Department Store to celebrate its 87th anniversary show that the city is still the nation’s cultural capital, organizers said.

Hayashi assistant manager Stacy Tseng (曾芃茵) said that promotional posters for the parade on Saturday, which were designed by local illustrator Hung Fu-tian (洪福田), include the image of painter and sculptor Yen Sui-lung (顏水龍), a respected figure in architecture, painter Kuo Po-chuan (郭柏川), Taiwanese children’s art promoter Pan Yuan-shih (潘元石), Japanese artist Mitsuru Nishikawa and Taiwanese-born Japanese artist Tetsuomi Tateishi.

A flag for the parade was created by Tian Sing Embroidery, the first time the department store has commissioned the company to design and produce a flag, Tseng said.

An auspicious design of two dragons and the exquisite needlework that went into embroidering the flag represents not only time-honored local handicraft, but also symbolizes ongoing success for the department store and the embroidery business, she said.

Hayashi also commissioned a set of pastries, which from Thursday have been on display in the century-old Jioulaifa bakery run by fifth-generation owner Ho Wen-hui (何玟慧).

The pastries include designs replicating parts of the department store and storefronts, including the bakery, the Shijingjiou store, which sells oyster omelets, and a store near Shueisian Temple that sells rice cakes.

The pastries exhibition runs through Jan. 24.

Tseng said she would take the pastries on business trips abroad to promote the department store and share with the world the exquisiteness of Taiwanese handicrafts.

Opened in 1932, Hayashi was the first department store in southern Taiwan to have elevators.