Researchers release bear after treatment on tooth

By Chang Hsuan-che and Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with staff writer

A Formosan black bear was treated for malnourishment and released on Taichung’s Dasyueshan (大雪山) after being caught twice in traps set by researchers.

The researchers, led by Huang Mei-hsiu (黃美秀), an associate professor of wildlife conservation at Pingtung University of Science and Technology in Neipu Township (內埔), have been working with the Forestry Bureau’s Dongshi District (東勢) Management Office since 2013 to study the bears.

The bear was caught on Oct. 14, and researchers discovered she had a chipped and infected canine tooth, the office said in a statement.

After disinfecting the gum around the tooth, the team released the animal, as it appeared to be in good overall health, the office said.

However, the bear was trapped again two weeks later and researchers became concerned after a veterinarian said its condition had declined significantly because the bad tooth meant it was unable to feed normally, the office said.

After discussions, the researchers on Nov. 10 provided medical treatment, fearing that releasing the enfeebled bear would lead to its death, the office said.

Office staff and researchers dragged the bear in a custom-made cage through the mountains to an air-conditioned van, which transported it to the Taipei Zoo.

Although the bear had lost 7kg, or 11 percent of its body weight, in between its two captures, the zoo’s vets and staff nursed it back to health with fruit and other soft foods.

Following a final health check, the research team and the office were confident that the bear had made a complete recovery and that it was free of major illnesses, so it was released back into its natural habitat, the office said.

However, the research team would track the bear after tagging it with a GPS device, the office said.