2018 ELECTIONS: Elderly missionaries vote in Taiwanese polls for first time

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Several foreign clergy who received Republic of China (ROC) citizenship over the past year voted yesterday for the first time after living an average of 50 years in Taiwan.

Catholic priests Josef Eugster, Joseph Mallin, Gottfried Vonwyl and Ernst Gassner, and Brother Buchel Augustin, all members of the Bethlehem Mission Society in Taitung County, became some of the first foreigners to receive ROC citizenship without having to give up their Swiss nationalities, due to amendments to the Nationality Act (國籍法).

At 79, Eugster is the youngest of the group.

They said they felt “nervous, but honored” at finally being able to vote in Taiwan.

Leaving his home in Changbin Township (長濱) at 5am yesterday to drive to Taitung City, Eugster arrived at the society’s office at 7am to pick up his election notice.

“It was worth it, even though it is a 182km round-trip drive between Changbin Township and Taitung City. Including the time it took to vote, it was about six hours before I got back to Changbin, but I was not tired at all,” Eugster said.

Mallin, who arrived at the polling station before it opened at 8am, was the first in line to vote, as he was the first to arrive, aside from poll workers and volunteers.

At 88, he was also the oldest to vote at that polling station this year, he said.

The five men, whose household registration lists their home address as the society’s office, said they were relieved to finish the voting process, and spoke with other voters after they cast their ballots.

“I’m very grateful to the government for giving me a national ID card last year and letting me vote,” Mallin said, before adding in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese): “To be able to show concern for, and get involved with, the social issues that concern Taiwanese makes me very happy.”

Augustin said that while he was honored to be able to vote, he was confused by the details of the large number of referendums.

Others whom he spoke with over the past week had also not been able to clearly explain the content of the questions, he said.