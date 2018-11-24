Home / Taiwan News
Japan confers upon Cheng Chi-yao the Rising Sun award

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata, left, presents the Order of the Rising Sun on behalf of the Japanese government to Taiwan-Japan Cultural and Economic Association honorary president Cheng Chi-yao at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei yesterday.

Photo: CNA

The Japanese government yesterday presented the Order of the Rising Sun to Cheng Chi-yao (鄭祺耀), honorary president of the Taiwan-Japan Cultural and Economic Association, for his efforts to promote exchanges between the two countries.

The order, awarded to those who have distinguished themselves in developing and promoting international relations, Japanese culture or the environment, was presented to Cheng by Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata.

When Cheng was head of the association, he started a quarterly magazine to introduce Japan through its politics, history, culture, sports and art to Taiwanese, Numata said.

Cheng served as the association’s head from Dec. 19, 2009, to Oct. 2, 2012, according to the association’s Web site.

Cheng, 80, said he was honored to receive the medal.

He said he has always been interested in the development of Taiwan-Japan relations and vowed to keep working to boost ties.

