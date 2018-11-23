Travel fair opens with discounts, prizes up for grabs

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People making travel arrangements for the winter vacation or the Lunar New Year holiday might want to look at the deals offered at the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF), which opens today at the Nangang Exhibition Center.

The annual fair is being held in Nangang this year, due to an increase in participants, said the Taiwan Visitors Association, which organizes the event.

This is also the first time that visitors under the age of six would be able to enter the venue, the association said, adding that there would be events for parents to play with their children at the fair.

Tourism bureaus and airlines from around the world, as well as hotels, restaurants and travel agencies would be offering special deals during the four-day fair, the association said.

Air Canada would be offering discounts on flights between Taipei and Vancouver, and those stopping at the airline’s booth would have a chance to win tickets to North America, a five-day trip to Yellowknife in Canada to see the Northern Lights and a four-day hot spring and skiing tour in the Canadian Rockies, the organizer said.

Meanwhile, both China Airlines and EVA Airways would be offering discounts for visitors booking flights at the fair.

Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot would also be giving away round-trip tickets to Europe to people who participate in its organized activities.

Vietnam Airlines would also have a draw for people to win flights to cities in Vietnam.

Travel agencies would also offer early-bird deals for visitors who want to book winter vacation tours.

For example, Lion Travel plans to offer a short-haul trip deal that could save visitors up to NT$15,000.

Cola Tour would be offering discounts of up to NT$3,000 on some of its early-bird deals, while those buying theme-park tickets with the agency would be able to sign up for a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

The theme parks include Universal Studios Japan, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Zhuhai, China.

Life Tour plans to offer a deal for couples or friends who want to travel together, where the second person in the group can receive a discount of NT$10,000.

The agency is also authorized to sell tickets to a Mayday concert next year and has a limited number of discounted tickets available.