Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EDUCATION

AIT to teach about cheese

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Monday said that it would launch a cheese certification program next year to teach up-and-coming food industry professionals about cheese. The program would be a partnership between the US Dairy Export Council and National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, the AIT said in a statement. The USA Cheese Specialist Certification Program consists of three courses — associate, intermediate and master — and graduates who complete all three would receive the designation of USA Cheese Specialist, it said. AIT Agricultural Trade Office Director Chris Frederick said he hoped the effort would help forge closer ties between the US dairy industry and Taiwan’s food industry. Graduates would also receive lifetime membership to the USA Cheese Guild, which provides members access to valuable resources to keep them engaged and connected to the US cheese industry throughout their careers, the AIT said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Fireworks show to proceed

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show at Taipei 101 is to go ahead as planned, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said last week. A sufficient number of sponsors have been found for the show, which costs more than NT$60 million (US$1.94 million), Su said in response to media queries about New Year celebrations. Asked about the size of the show, he said it would be “about the same as last year.” Taipei Financial Center Corp, which operates Taipei 101 and is 60 percent controlled by government-run institutions, last month said that the show would again showcase LED lights. Last year, the fireworks and light display lasted a record six minutes, involving 16,000 fireworks and 14,000 LED lights.