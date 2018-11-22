NHI premiums to be increased to reflect minimum wage hike

Staff writer, with CNA

National Health Insurance (NHI) premiums would be increased to reflect a 5 percent hike in the minimum monthly wage set to take effect on Jan. 1, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said yesterday.

The minimum wage is to be raised from NT$22,000 (US$712) to NT$23,100, the Ministry of Labor announced in September.

The insurance premiums are calculated as a percentage of a person’s monthly salary basis.

After the revision, 120,000 people whose salary basis is NT$22,000 or NT$24,000 would be joined under a new salary basis of NT$23,100 and see a NT$13 reduction in their monthly premium payment.

However, 3.17 million wage-earners whose basic salary ranges from NT$22,000 to NT$22,800 would see their monthly premium increase by NT$4 to NT$57, as they would also join the new salary basis of NT$23,100.

About 50,000 borough wardens, township mayors and neighborhood chiefs — whose salary basis would rise from NT$36,300 to NT$38,200 — would see their monthly premium increase by NT$57, it said.

About 5,000 self-employed and independent professionals and technical specialists would have their salary increased from NT$27,600 to NT$28,800, and their monthly insurance premium would rise by NT$57, the NHIA said.

The revisions are expected to boost premium revenue by an estimated NT$2.6 billion per year, administration official Lu Li-yu (盧麗玉) said.

The revision is to come into effect in tandem with the hike in the monthly minimum wage after it is approved by the Executive Yuan.