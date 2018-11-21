Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

New rule for Canada visas

Starting on Dec. 31, Taiwanese applying for Canadian visas — but not electronic travel authorizations — must submit biometric information, including fingerprints, and a photograph to the Canada visa application center in Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The new rule, which covers multiple types of visa, including study or work permits, permanent residence and asylum, took effect on July 31 for applicants from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and is to apply to those from Asia, the Asia-Pacific and the Americas as of Dec. 31. Whether applicants apply online or submit paper applications, they still must register their biometric information with the application office in Xinyi District (信義), the ministry said. However, the new rule does not apply to applicants under the age of 14 or over 79.

TOURISM

QR English tours for Tainan

Major historical sites in Tainan are offering self-guided QR code tours in English, as part of the city’s efforts to cater to the needs of foreign visitors, the city’s Office of English as the Second Official Language said last week. Starting today, the QR codes are available at Fort Provintia, Fort Zeelandia, Anping Tree House, Eternal Golden Fortress and the Koxinga Shrine, office Deputy Director Sabrina Tien (田玲瑚) said. Visitors can use their smartphones to scan QR codes at various locations around the sites to learn about their history or background, the office said. The three-and-a-half-year old office strives to “provide English resources to both foreigners and citizens and establish an environment that is friendly to both English speakers and English learners,” according a statement on its Web site.