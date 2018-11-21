Sculptor unveils works made from Taipei 101 wires

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Artist Kang Mu-hsiang (康木祥) on Sunday unveiled three sculptures from his Rebirth collection in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) made from retired steel wire ropes from Taipei 101.

Creating the sculptures, which involved bending and welding the cables, took all of his energy, Kang said.

The process was like a “constant dialogue with [his] children,” and the opening was like “marrying off” his works, he said.

Architecture firm Sunland, which is hosting the show, invited Peiju Chien-Pott (簡珮如), a principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Co, to perform at the show’s opening, after she did a series of daily dances among the sculptures while they were on show in New York City’s Garment District in June.

There is a sort of charm to Kang’s work, Sunland founder Chao Yu-yi (趙有義) said, adding that it is filled with a passion for life and connects people through its rigid lines.

Former minister of culture Hung Meng-chi (洪孟啟), Miaoli Culture and Tourism Bureau Director Lin Yan-fu (林彥甫) also attended the unveiling.

The sculptures are being shown in Miaoli for the first time after having finished a tour of Germany, France, Switzerland and other countries, Kang said, adding that he wants to share with the residents his interpretation of coexistence with the environment.

The exhibition, which runs through Jan. 29, also features 10 other works by Kang that are being exhibited indoors.