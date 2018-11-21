Contact lenses linked to eyelid drooping

By Wang Chun-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Wearing contact lenses could in some cases lead to drooping eyelids, Hsinchu MacKay Memorial General Hospital ophthalmologist Li Ya-han (李亞涵) said on Thursday.

Regularly being too forceful when putting on or taking off contacts could irreversibly loosen the levator aponeurosis, or portions of the orbital muscles that lift the eyelids, causing them to droop, Li said.

Eyelid drooping, or ptosis, can occur on one or both sides of the face and can be congenital or acquired, she said.

Congenital ptosis is usually caused by developmental issues, while acquired ptosis is usually caused by aging, although improper techniques in using contact lenses could also lead to the condition, she said.

One patient, who has since received surgery to reverse the condition, came to the clinic complaining that her left eye had become smaller than the right, Li said.

The condition would not improve on its own, even after the woman stopped wearing contact lenses, although there are cosmetic surgery options, she said.

Conducting a mullerectomy on the inside of eyelid is an option with low risk, low blood loss and comparatively fast recovery, Li said.

Levator resection, performed on the eyelid externally, is more appropriate in cases of moderate to severe drooping, she said, adding that a mullerectomy cannot be used for cosmetic face-lifting or in conjunction with liposuction.

However, drooping eyelids could be a symptom of more severe diseases, such as several neurological and cerebral complications stemming from diabetes, so people who develop ptosis should consult a doctor, she said.