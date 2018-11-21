2018 ELECTIONS: Anti-nuclear power forum to return again to Taiwan

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Next year’s No Nukes Asia Forum is to be hosted in Taiwan for the sixth time, the Taiwan Environmental Protection Union said yesterday, calling on people to reject a referendum seeking to maintain the use of nuclear power.

Established in Japan in 1993, the forum has been held almost every year in different Asian nations and was hosted in Taiwan in 1995, 2002, 2005, 2010 and 2014, the union said in a statement.

With the theme “Strengthening People-to-People Solidarity: Towards a Nuclear-Free Future,” the forum was held in Manila and Bataan, the Philippines, last week and was attended by participants from across Asia, including union director Liu Jyh-jian (劉志堅) and member Gwo Jin-chywan (郭金泉).

Proponents and opponents of nuclear power still wrestle each other in many nations, especially China, Russia, France, Japan and South Korea, which have continued to develop nuclear power or export related techniques to other countries, Liu said.

Taiwan has taken the lead in proposing the phasing out of nuclear power in Asia by including last year a “nuclear power-free homeland by 2025” goal into the Electricity Act (電業法), but the nation’s anti-nuclear movement has not yet succeeded, as nuclear power supporters are attempting to scrap the policy through a referendum, he said, urging people to vote it down.

The referendum, which is to be held alongside the nine-in-one local elections on Saturday, was initiated by Nuclear Myth Busters founder Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修) and has garnered the support of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Both sides have launched increasingly intense campaigns ahead of the elections.

To debunk an “irrational nuclear scare,” the referendum’s proponents on Monday hosted a forum in Taipei, at which US-based group Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger and Imperial College London molecular pathology professor Gerry Thomas were invited to speak with former Atomic Energy Council minister Tsai Chuen-horng (蔡春鴻).

The National Anti-nuclear Action Platform that day issued a statement by former US Nuclear Regulatory Commission chairman Gregory Jaczko saying that “nuclear power is an unreliable and expensive technology” and “energy from wind, solar and water is becoming the cheapest sustainable, clean energy source.”

Greenpeace Taiwan yesterday released an open letter by Stanford University civil and environmental engineering professor Mark Jacobson saying that Taiwan could “supply 100 percent of its electricity and energy needs with renewable energy by 2050” if “corresponding power generation and energy storage systems are actively developed.”