Taoyuan airport to continue search for building contractors

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) is today to hold a third public exposition session for construction firms interested in bidding for the Terminal 3 project at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the operator said.

The government originally planned to complete the construction of Terminal 3 by 2020, as the number of passengers using the airport has exceeded the combined capacity of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 for several years.

However, the construction project has twice in a row failed to attract any bidders, as construction firms believed it almost impossible to complete the project by the government-set deadline.

TIAC vice president Chen Fu-chiang (陳福將) said that the company has made the necessary adjustments to the bidding documents, including changes to tender rules, contractual obligations and the terminal’s design.

The most important change is that the project would be divided into two tenders, one for construction and the other for mechanical engineering.

The session is to inform interested contractors about the focus of the project, Chen said, adding that TIAC would also like to hear their views.

The bidding documents would be available for viewing by the public from Dec. 25 to Feb. 3, while TIAC would solicit more views from interested bidders, it said.

Bidders would have from March 1 to May 31 to view finalized tender documents before a public tender session on May 31, the company said.

Construction is to begin in September next year and to be completed in 2023, the airport operator said.