Engineer wins Karapetoff award

National Chiao Tung University president and electronic engineer Frank Chang (張懋中) was on Saturday presented the Vladimir Karapetoff Outstanding Technical Achievement Award by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ honor society Eta Kappa Nu.

Recognized for his contributions to the innovation of high-speed semiconductor devices, Chang received the award at the society’s annual meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, consolidating his position as one of the world’s leading electronic engineers.

Established in 1992 in honor of Vladimir Karapetoff, a Russian-American engineer who passed away in 1948, the award recognizes accomplishments in the field of electrical and computer engineering, with Nobel physics laureate Jack Kilby and 2014 winner of the US National Medal of Science Thomas Kailath among its recipients.

An exceptional academic in both basic research and application areas, Chang’s accumulated studies are crucial in advancing technologies related to communication, radar, imaging and interconnect applications.

He led a team at the US Rockwell Science Center’s High Speed Electronics Laboratory, where he worked from 1988 to 1997, to develop heterojunction bipolar transistors and integrated circuits, which later became essential components of smartphones.

Chang also developed a smartphone signal emitter based on a gallium arsenide power amplifier, a groundbreaking contribution to the global wireless communication industry, as well as academia.

More than 10 billion such emitters have been produced to date.

He became a member of the US National Academy of Engineering in 2008, an academician at Academia Sinica in 2012 and a fellow at the US National Academy of Inventors in 2015.

Last year, he won the J. J. Thomson Medal for Electronics awarded by the UK-based Institution of Engineering and Technology.