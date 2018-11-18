Solid support shown for Interpol appeal: MOFA

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Despite Interpol rejecting Taiwan’s application to join its general assembly, which opens today, the nation has received extensive support from the international community, including its diplomatic allies, like-minded countries and international media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release issued on Friday evening.

Eight of the nation’s 17 diplomatic allies sent a letter to Interpol secretary-general Jurgen Stock urging the organization to swiftly make practical arrangements to ensure Taiwan’s participation, the ministry said.

The eight allies are Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Solomon Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Eswatini, the ministry said, adding that other diplomatic allies are also expected to speak up for Taiwan in an opportune manner during the assembly, which is being held in Dubai from today to Wednesday.

In an e-mail to the Central News Agency last month, Interpol said it did not support Taiwan’s efforts to participate in its activities, because it considers China to be the sole Chinese representative to the organization.

In addition to the US Department of State and Department of Justice expressing support for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in international organizations, including Interpol, several US Congress members have also tweeted their support, the ministry said.

“@INTERPOL_HQ should allow Taiwan to participate in its 2018 General Assembly later this month. It would be shameful for the organization to kowtow to Beijing’s wishes,” US Senator Tom Cotton tweeted on Wednesday.

US Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen on Thursday tweeted that Interpol had chosen to cave to Chinese bullying by denying Taiwan participation in the assembly and was undermining law enforcement cooperation.

“Responsible nations + int’l orgs must stand against #Beijing’s repressive tactics,” she tweeted.

US representatives Glenn Grothman, Sheila Jackson Lee, Mario Diaz-Balart and Hank Johnson also expressed support for Taiwan on Twitter.

The ministry said that Taiwan’s cause has also received backing from Europe, citing remarks by German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz and French National Assembly member Jean-Francois Cesarini, a joint statement by British lawmaker Nigel Evans and British House of Lords Deputy Speaker Dennis Rogan, and a written response by British Minister of State for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd earlier this week to British lawmaker Philip Hollobone’s inquiry.

The international media have also paid close attention to Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol, publishing more than 85 articles and commentaries on the issue thus far, the ministry said.