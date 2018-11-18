ELECTIONS: We Care parade defies ‘ridicule’ of Kaohsiung

By Ko Yu-hao, Huang Hsu-lei and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Malicious attacks and ridicule, which have overshadowed Kaohsiung’s mayoral election, need to end, the We Care group said at a parade in the city yesterday.

More than 80,000 people attended the parade, which was mostly mobilized via Facebook, We Care said.

It had a carnival style, with balloons and performances by local groups, it said.

The Chio-Tian Folk Drums and Arts Troupe, the Charm Belly Dance troupe, two performers of dintao (陣頭) — a traditional folk art — and the Kaohsiung Residents’ Band were among those entertaining the crowd, We Care said.

The Paper Windmill Theater Troupe performed at the end of the parade at Hamasen Railway Cultural Park (哈瑪星鐵道文化園), it said.

We Care said it arranged for people walking in the parade to shout the slogan “We care [about] Kaohsiung! I love Kaohsiung!”

Democratic Progressive Party Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) also attended the parade.

The parade symbolized a stand by Kaohsiung residents to protect democracy, Chen Chi-mai said.

Chen Chi-mai said that, despite claims made in a smear campaign launched against him, Kaohsiung has grown more beautiful over the years and residents were proud to live in the city.

Kaohsiung is home to beautiful natural scenery and kind people of a gentle disposition, he said.

Chen Chi-mai called on Kaohsiung residents to refute false information from smear campaigns and disinformation on the Internet.

He said he would “make Kaohsiung into a city that is both diverse and inclusive.”

Chen Chi-mai said the rally was to support Kaohsiung and protect democracy.

This should be the core concept for anyone, regardless of party or support for candidates, he said.

Lee Yung-feng (李永豐), executive director of the Paper Windmill Theater Troupe, which provided the balloons for the parade, said that Kaohsiung was a city of hope.

“We made a stand today to refute comments that we are old and poor,” Lee said, referring to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who has called Kaohsiung an “impoverished and aging city.”

Graduates from local high schools held a red banner reading: “We support Kaohsiung.”

Kaohsiung’s investment in infrastructure has been noted by its residents, the students said.

The student council of National Sun Yat-sen University held signs that said: “NSYSU #wecare,” with council president Lin Shang-yi (林尚義) leading the group.

University students see the good of the city and should not criticize it, Lin said.