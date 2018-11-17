Too much exercise may lead to kidney issues: doctor

By Chen Chien-chih and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

While exercise is generally good for people, excessive exercise could lead to rhabdomyolysis, a condition that can exacerbate acute kidney failure if not treated in time, a doctor said on Thursday.

Lin Chung-chih (林崇智), director of Asia University Hospital’s hemodialysis unit, said that a 20-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) sought treatment for stiff legs and tea-colored urine.

The symptoms began last week after a three-hour game of basketball, Lin cited Chen as saying, adding that he had muscle fatigue the next day and stiffness at night.

Tests showed that Chen had creatine kinase levels of up to 20,000 units per liter and myoglobin levels of more than 10,000 nanograms per milliliter of blood.

Normal levels should be less than 200 and about 100 respectively, Lin said.

The results pointed to rhabdomyolysis, which could lead to acute kidney failure if untreated, Lin said.

He prescribed intravenous therapy and hospitalization.

Chen was discharged after five days.

Subsequent tests showed that Chen’s creatine kinase and myoglobin levels had returned to normal, and that his kidney function had not been affected, Lin said.

Other causes of rhabdomyolysis include fatigue, insufficient intake of water and high temperatures, Lin said.

The use of anesthetics that have ephedrine, non-steroidal anti-inflammation painkillers, or lipid-lowering medication such as statins could all increase the risk of rhabdomyolysis, he said.

Recovery from rhabdomyolysis usually takes a few weeks, he said, adding that in minor cases, strength training could help toughen muscle groups and cut down on risk of the condition.

Exercise should be done in appropriate quantities, and people should consume plenty of water to prevent rhabdomyolysis, Lin said.